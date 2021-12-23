Bill Gates warns we could be entering worst part of pandemic, hopes COVID-19 can be over in 2022

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and said that the world could be entering the worst part of the pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday (December 21, 2021), the billionaire philanthropist said that Omicron will 'hit home for all of us' and that he has cancelled most of his holiday plans after his close friends have been infected with the new coronavirus variant.

"Omicron is spreading faster than any virus in history. It will soon be in every country in the world," he said.

He warned that the big unknown is how sick Omicron makes you.

"We need to take it seriously until we know more about it. Even if it’s only half as severe as delta, it will be the worst surge we have seen so far because it’s so infectious," Gates added.

He advised people to take booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it gives the best protection.

"In the meantime, we all have to look out for each other, especially the most vulnerable, whether they live down the street or in another country. That means wearing masks, avoiding big indoor gatherings, and getting vaccinated. Getting a booster gives the best protection," he tweeted.

The 66-year old claimed that the pandemic wave due to Omicron would last less than three months.

"If there's good news here, it`s that omicron moves so quickly that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than 3 months. Those few months could be bad, but I still believe if we take the right steps, the pandemic can be over in 2022," he further said.

"I know it’s frustrating to go into another holiday season with COVID looming over us. But it won’t be like this forever. Someday the pandemic will end, and the better we look after each other, the sooner that time will come," Bill Gates added.

This is noteworthy that Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa in late November, has been declared as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Earlier on Monday, WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that there is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant.

"And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected," Tedros said.

Tedros also said that holiday festivities would in many places lead to "increased cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths" and urged people to postpone gatherings.

"An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled," he said.

