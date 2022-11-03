There is news of firing in the rally of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. According to Pakistani media reports, at least 4 people, including Imran, have been injured in the firing. Dawn News TV reported on Thursday that unidentified assailants opened fire on the container of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan near Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad. Although Imran Khan narrowly survived the attack but he has suffered injuries. According to the report of Geo News, Imran Khan has also been injured and has been shot in his leg. A bandage is seen on his right leg. After the attack, Imran Khan was taken out of the container and taken in a bullet proof car and admitted to the hospital.

PTI's Farooq Habib has confirmed that party chief Imran Khan was injured in the firing. PTI leader Faisal Javed was also injured in firing near Imran Khan's container. Thursday is the seventh day of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest march. Imran Khan was taking out a march from Lahore to Islamabad. During this march, there has been firing near the container in which he was in. After this attack, Imran Khan was removed from the container and made to sit in the car. The attackers have been apprehended but 4 others have been badly injured.

After this attack on Imran Khan, once again a bloody game is being feared in Pakistan's politics. Former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto was also subjected to a suicide attack at a rally in which she was badly injured and died. At present, his son Bilawal Bhutto is the foreign minister in the government of Pakistan, against whom Imran Khan has started a movement.

Today was the seventh day of the march of Imran's party. As per the initial plan, it was to reach Islamabad in seven days. Earlier, March was supposed to reach Islamabad on November 4, but PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said that now this convoy will reach the capital on November 11. Imran Khan has been demanding early new elections in the country and he is leading a long march towards Islamabad with his demands.