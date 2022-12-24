Bone-chilling winter storm in US leads to power outage in over 1.4 million homes

Mission (US): Approximately 60% of the US population experienced winter weather advisories or warnings due to a severe winter storm that caused bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages, and canceled holiday gatherings on Friday. The storm was described by forecasters as being "nearly unprecedented in its scope," affecting tens of millions of Americans. "The weather service's map depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters have said, as over 200 million people in the US are under an advisory or warning due to the winter storm. The storm, which is causing blizzard conditions and extreme cold, has led to power outages for more than 1.4 million homes and businesses and the cancellation of over 4,500 flights.

Power outage in 1.4 million homes

"We've just got to stay positive. Anger is not going to help us at all," said Wendell Davis, who was stranded at O'Hare Airport in Chicago due to flight cancellations. "The impacts are perhaps far greater than they might be in the middle of winter during a typical weekend without a holiday," said Greg Carbin, Chief of Forecast Operations for the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

Also Read: US winter storm: More than 2,200 flights cancelled ahead of Christmas due to heavy snow and freezing temperatures

Power utilities in some areas are implementing rolling blackouts in an effort to conserve energy as the storm continues to cause havoc. "This is a lot of extra people, but you can't turn anyone away," said Faith Fowler, Executive Director of Cass Community Social Services, which is running emergency shelters in Detroit.

We're ok. This 100ft tall red pine fell in almost the most perfect way.



Our house is surrounded by these trees.



Please pray for us tonight. I'm freaking out with this storm.



I have my tree guy coming tomorrow to take the weight off my well pump. pic.twitter.com/BsjfQM79w4 — SwissMiss (@VanRothnRoll) December 24, 2022

Actual video of us making those last-minute preparations before the incoming bitter cold.



While these 2 long-tailed weasels are having fun outside, we can't stress enough the dangers of this storm and the risks it brings of frostbite in even a short amount of time outside. #Cowx pic.twitter.com/4zHUXRPUth December 21, 2022

"It's not a house, it's not an apartment, it's not a hotel room. But it's a huge step up from what they had before," said Andy Robledo, who is organizing efforts to check on the unhoused in Chicago through his nonprofit, Feeding People Through Plants. As the storm rages on, the full extent of its devastation remains to be seen. One thing is certain - this is a winter storm like no other.