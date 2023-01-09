Brazil is burning: 5 things to know about Brazil riots, know what PM Modi said

In what is being dubbed a 'fascist attack,' hundreds of supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro raided the national Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court, refusing to accept their electoral defeat. In order to oppose the country's newly elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro's supporters have also vandalized buildings in the country's capital Brasilia.

Supporters break army's security cordons:

According to the country's media outlet, Bolsonaro's supporters broke the security cordons laid out by the army. In several videos, emerging from the country, a huge crowd of Bolsonaro's supporters can be seen draped in the Brazilian national flag surrounding the presidential palace, to which the police fired tear gas.

Over 200 rioters arrested:

According to reports, the government authorities have arrested at least 200 rioters. Security forces have dispersed the protesters and the situation around Parliament, Supreme Court and the presidential palace is under control.

Why did the riot break out?

Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has become the President in Brazil, however, neither former President Jair Bolsonaro. nor his supporters are ready to accept their defeat. Lula, who was president from January 2003 to December 2010, defeated Bolsonaro in the election held on 31 October 2022. A week after his swearing-in, riots broke out in the country.

Rioters looted government weapons

The supporters of Bolsonaro not only vandalized houses but have also stolen government weapons. After the violence spread in the capital, Bolsonaro in a tweet on Sunday said that peaceful demonstrations are part of democracy. Meanwhile, in a statement, President Lula called the action radical fascist. Earlier, Lula had declared emergency power to send the National Guard to the capital Brasilia to restore order.

What did PM Narendra Modi say:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern on the Brazil riots and extended support to the country's administration. He stressed that "democratic traditions must be respected by everyone."

In a tweet, he wrote, "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities."