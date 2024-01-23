Lengpui: In an unfortunate incident, a Burmese army plane crashed at Lengpui airport in Mizoram on Tuesday morning. According to the Mizoram DGP, the small plane was carrying 14 individuals, including the pilot. Regrettably, during landing, the aircraft met with an accident.

#WATCH | Mizoram: Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital: Mizoram DGP pic.twitter.com/aVscbDDoY4 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Out of the 14 passengers, six sustained injuries, while the remaining eight are reported to be safe, according to the DGP.

The injured have been promptly transported to Lengpui Hospital, where they are currently undergoing necessary medical treatment.