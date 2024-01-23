trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712910
Burmese Army Plane Crashes At Mizoram's Lengpui Airport, Six Injured

Out of the 14 passengers, six sustained injuries, while the remaining eight are reported to be safe, according to the DGP.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 01:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lengpui: In an unfortunate incident, a Burmese army plane crashed at Lengpui airport in Mizoram on Tuesday morning. According to the Mizoram DGP, the small plane was carrying 14 individuals, including the pilot. Regrettably, during landing, the aircraft met with an accident.

 

 

The injured have been promptly transported to Lengpui Hospital, where they are currently undergoing necessary medical treatment.

