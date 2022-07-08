NewsWorld
SHINZO ABE

BREAKING: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe collapses on stage

Some reports claim Shinzo Abe was shot.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 08:38 AM IST

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on-site heard something that sounded like a gunshot and saw Abe bleeding, Japan's NHK WORLD News reported.

As per Reuters, Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing while delivering a speech in the city of Nara in western Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

A sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male suspect has been detained, NHK said.

(This is a developing story)

