Nobel Prize 2023 In Chemistry Goes To Bawendi, Brus, Ekimov; Know About Their Discovery

New Delhi: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the names of the winners of the Nobel Prize 2023 In the field of Chemistry. This year, the Academy of Sciences has decided to Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.” pic.twitter.com/qJCXc72Dj8 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2023

What Are Quantum Dots?

According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, quantum dots are tiny nanoparticles whose size determines their properties. It is pertinent to note that an element’s properties are governed by the number of electrons it possesses. However, when matter shrinks to nano-dimensions quantum phenomena arise; the size of the matter governs these.

The Nobel Prize awardees Bawendi, Brus and Ekim have succeeded in producing particles so small that their properties are determined by quantum phenomena. The particles, which are called quantum dots, are now of great importance in nanotechnology.