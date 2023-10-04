trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670828
NewsWorld
NOBEL PRIZE 2023

Nobel Prize 2023 In Chemistry Goes To Bawendi, Brus, Ekimov; Know About Their Discovery

The Nobel Prize 2023 in the field of Chemistry will be awarded to 3 scientists for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nobel Prize 2023 In Chemistry Goes To Bawendi, Brus, Ekimov; Know About Their Discovery Image credit: X/@NobelPrize

New Delhi: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the names of the winners of the Nobel Prize 2023 In the field of Chemistry. This year, the Academy of Sciences has decided to Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.

What Are Quantum Dots?

According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, quantum dots are tiny nanoparticles whose size determines their properties. It is pertinent to note that an element’s properties are governed by the number of electrons it possesses. However, when matter shrinks to nano-dimensions quantum phenomena arise; the size of the matter governs these. 

The Nobel Prize awardees Bawendi, Brus and Ekim have succeeded in producing particles so small that their properties are determined by quantum phenomena. The particles, which are called quantum dots, are now of great importance in nanotechnology.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train