Washington: New York City police named a person of interest in the shooting on Tuesday morning aboard a subway train in Brooklyn. In a tweet, the police department said, "This is Frank James. He is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS."

The police department has a description of the suspect and a person of interest is being sought by police, according to New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who is quoted as saying "The suspect is a dark-skinned male and was wearing a neon-orange vest and a grey-coloured sweatshirt."

During a press conference on Tuesday, Sewell said, "We have a person of interest in this investigation."

The suspect had opened smoke grenades on the train and fired his gun 33 times, striking at least 10 people Tuesday morning, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig. Later at the scene, investigators found a Glock handgun, three extended magazines, two detonated smoke grenades, two non-detonated smoke grenades and a hatchet, Essig added.

None of the injuries to the victims appears to be life-threatening, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, adding "We know this incident is of grave concern to New Yorkers. We cannot lose sight of victims in this city. We will use every resource we can to bring those to justice who continue to prey on the citizens of New York."

He further said that 10 people were shot and 13 others injured after a man wearing a gas mask opened fire and threw a smoke canister aboard the moving train during the morning rush hour, adding "He then shot multiple passengers as the train pulled into 36th Street station in Sunset Park. 10 people were injured by the gunfire & an additional 13 were either injured as they rushed to get out of the train station or they suffered smoke inhalation."

President Biden in touch with New York officials amid hunt for the shooter

US President Joe Biden said that his team remains in close contact with the New York authorities after the mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station and amid the ongoing manhunt.

Biden s quoted as saying by ANI, "My team has been in touch with Mara Adams, New York`s police commissioner, and the Department of Justice, the FBI working closely with the NYPD [New York Police Department] on the ground."

"We`re going to continue to stay in close contact with New York authorities and as we learn more about the situation over the coming hours and days," he is further quoted as saying.

New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the suspect has not been identified and authorities do not know the gunman`s motive at this time.

A total of 16 persons are hospitalized after sustaining injuries in the shooting. Ten of them suffered gunshot wounds and five are in critical but stable condition, according to the New York City officials.

Meanwhile, New York City agencies are offering a joint USD 50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in Tuesday`s shooting, as per a statement from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

The MTA and Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 both offered USD 12,500 each in reward money and the New York City Police Foundation offered USD 25,000 in reward money to bring the total reward offering to USD 50,000.

(With Agency Inputs)

