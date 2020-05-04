China counters world opinion on spread of coronavirus, seeks support from Nepal, mocks United States in a video

New Delhi: As the noose around China is tightening in the wake of allegations that it hided information related to coronavirus leak from Wuhan's lab, the Communist nation has now stepped up efforts to garner support in its favour.

China's Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi recently called on Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma and met various leaders seeking the Himalayan nation's support against International efforts to politicise the issue of COVID-19 pandemic, as many countries including the United States are trying to hold it accountable for the deadly virus.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yani has recently met Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his residence in Baluwatar.

According to Kathmandu Post report, "Hou discussed three primary issues— the ongoing internal crisis in the ruling party, China’s assistance to Nepal to fight Covid-19, and Nepal’s support against the international politicisation of Covid-19 where a number of countries are trying to hold China accountable for the pandemic."

China has asked its embassies around the world to counter world narrative mainly of Western countries on allegations of a cover-up of the outbreak.

On Thursday, the Chinese embassy in France released a video on his official Twitter handle and mocked the United States America with a short animated video entitled "Once upon a Virus". The video describes that America didn't need a warning from the Chinese government that the virus was dangerous.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, however, said evidence showed that the new coronavirus originated from the lab of Wuhan.

US officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak and how contagious the disease is just to stock up on medical supplies needed to respond to it, according to intelligence documents.

Chinese leaders intentionally concealed the severity of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a four-page Department of Homeland Security report on May 1, said The Associated Press citing the report.

The report also said that China held off informing the World Health Organization that the coronavirus was a contagion for much of January so it could order medical supplies from abroad and that its imports of face masks and surgical gowns and gloves increased sharply.

Those conclusions are based on the 95 per cent probability that China's changes in imports and export behaviour were not within the normal range, said the report.

Chinese media stated that coronavirus spread to humans through animals but experts believe that it takes many years for the virus to spread from any animal to humans. The spread of dangerous disease virus-like SARS took more than ten years.

Larry Kleiman, Co-founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, has alleged that COVID-19 is a biological weapon made in Wuhan, China, and filed a $20 trillion lawsuit against the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan.