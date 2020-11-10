हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
China

China successfully sends world's first 6G communications test satellite into orbit from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center

The 6G communications test satellite was launched into the orbit along with 12 other satellites.

China successfully sends world&#039;s first 6G communications test satellite into orbit from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center
Photo: Twitter/@ChineseEmbinUS

Beijing: China has reportedly become the world's first country to have successfully sent the 6G communications test satellite into the orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the Shanxi Province.

As per the reports, the technology is expected to be over 100 times faster than 5G. 

The 6G communications test satellite was launched into the orbit along with 12 other satellites.

"The satellite also carries technology which will be used for crop disaster monitoring and forest fire prevention," said a BBC report. 

The 13 satellites also included 10 from Argentina and it is said to be the 351st launch by the Long March rocket series.

In 2019, the official media reports said that the Xi Jinping-led government is planning to launch 90 earth observation satellites for Satellogic.
 

