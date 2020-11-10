China successfully sends world's first 6G communications test satellite into orbit from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center

Beijing: China has reportedly become the world's first country to have successfully sent the 6G communications test satellite into the orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the Shanxi Province.

As per the reports, the technology is expected to be over 100 times faster than 5G.

The 6G communications test satellite was launched into the orbit along with 12 other satellites.

#China successfully sent the world's first #6G communications test #satellite into orbit from the #Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. The technology is expected to be over 100 times faster than #5G. https://t.co/wdtVRxAa82 — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) November 9, 2020

"The satellite also carries technology which will be used for crop disaster monitoring and forest fire prevention," said a BBC report.

The 13 satellites also included 10 from Argentina and it is said to be the 351st launch by the Long March rocket series.

#China sends 13 satellites into orbit with a single rocket, including the world's first 6G experiment satellite. pic.twitter.com/c10PmPJf11 — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) November 6, 2020

In 2019, the official media reports said that the Xi Jinping-led government is planning to launch 90 earth observation satellites for Satellogic.

