Taliban meets China's Foreign Minister, discusses current situation, bilateral relations

New Delhi: The Taliban met with a Chinese delegation in Kabul and discussed the security of the Chinese embassy and diplomats, the current situation in Afghanistan, bilateral relations and humanitarian aid by China.

A press statement released by the Taliban read: "A delegation under the supervision of Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Emirate, met with the Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yi and his accompanying delegation in Kabul."

Meanwhile, China expressed its reservations over imposing penalties on Taliban, saying the US and its allies should learn lessons from the past and act prudently. The remarks came ahead of the G7 meet.

While, at the UN Human Rights Council the Chinese envoy said that the US army and the militaries of its coalition partners should be held accountable for rights violations allegedly committed in Afghanistan.

"Under the banner of democracy and human rights the U.S. and other countries carry out military interventions in other sovereign states and impose their own model on countries with vastly different history and culture," Chen said, adding that this had inflicted 'great suffering'," Chinese Ambassador Chen Xu said.

The Taliban had seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US deadline for complete troop withdrawal after waging a war that lasted for nearly 20 years.

