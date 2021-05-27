China's President Xi announces 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Nepal

Kathamndu: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday announced to provide 1 million doses of vaccines to Nepal to help in preventing the further spread of the coronavirus. Xi announced the donation during the telephone conversation with Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday.

“During today's phone conversation with Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will provide 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal under grant assistance,” Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Nepal said in a tweet.

According to the Nepal Foreign Ministry, the two leaders discussed and exchanged their views on overall bilateral relations including COVID-19 related cooperation.

"While appreciating President Xi’s public announcement that anti-COVID-19 vaccines should be global public goods, the Right Honourable President Bhandari also thanked China for providing Nepal with eight hundred thousand doses of anti-COVID vaccines earlier. The President of Nepal also requested for the facilitation of the Chinese Government to the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from China," Nepal Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese President expressed full support to Nepal in its fight against COVID-19 and also assured that Nepal will remain a priority of China in vaccine support and cooperation.

Earlier in the day, leaders of various Nepal political parties and China’s ruling Communist Party (CCP) on Wednesday held a virtual meeting to discuss the combat against COVID-19. Nepali leaders appreciated and thanked the Chinese Government for providing the parties with COVID-19 equipment.

"I express and appreciate to China Foundation for peace and development and for donating COVID prevention material to Nepal CPN-Maoist Centre. Nepal’s situation of COVID-19 pandemic is precarious due to the rapid rise in cases. There is a lack of oxygen, hospital beds and other COVID-19 prevention material in the market," CPN-Maoist Centre chairperson Puspa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said during the virtual meeting.

Highlighting the long-standing friendship of Nepal and China, the leader said, "China’s support is highly significant for improving the living condition of Nepali people. We greatly value the development and humanitarian support from China."

"Similarly, thanking the China Government for continuous support in economic development, Nepali Congress leader Narayan Khadke said, "Our party is committed to One China Policy and is also committed to the concept Nepal would never allow any territory to be used against China. Nepali Congress Party and CPC maintain very close and friendly party to party relation."

Rastriya Prajatantra Party-Democratic Chairperson Pashupati Shamsher Rana, Janata Samajbadi Party leader Upendra Yadav, CPN-UML leader and Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Timilsina and Nepal Mazdoor Kisan Party Chairman Narayan Man Bijukche also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Song Tao and Deputy Minister Chen Zhou.

Earlier, the Government of the People’s Republic of China had announced additional grant assistance of 5 million RMB under which items such as 650 oxygen concentrators, 20,000 oxygen nasal cannulas and 20,000 oxygen face masks will be provided to Nepal by next month.

