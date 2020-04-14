Coronavirus COVID-19: USCIRF 'troubled' by denial of food to Hindus, Christians in Pakistan

In a major embarassment for Pakistan, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on Monday (April 13) said it is ''troubled'' by the reports of food being denied to the people of Hindu and Christian communities in the country amid the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Terming these actions as 'reprehensible' USCIRF commissioner Anurima Bhargava said, “As COVID-19 continues to spread, vulnerable communities within Pakistan are fighting hunger and to keep their families safe and healthy, food aid must not be denied because of one’s faith. We urge the Pakistani government to ensure that food aid from distributing organizations is shared equally with Hindus, Christians, and other religions minorities."

Some reports that Karachi-based Saylani Welfare International Trust, a non-government organisation assiting the homeless and seasonal workers during the coronavirus crisis, is not providing food assistance to Hindus and Christians.

USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore said, “In a recent address by Prime Minister (Imran) Khan to the international community, he highlighted that the challenge facing governments in the developing world is to save people from dying of hunger while also trying to halt the spread of COVID-19. This is a monumental task laying before many countries. Prime Minister Khan’s government has the opportunity to lead the way but they must not leave religious minorities behind. Otherwise, they may add on top of it all one more crisis, created by religious discrimination and inter-communal strife.”

TheUSCIRF noted in its 2019 Annual Report that Hindus and Christians in Pakistan “face continued threats to their security and are subject to various forms of harassment and social exclusion.”