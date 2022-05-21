हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Australia election

Counting begins for Australia election after polling ends

According to Australia`s opinion poll Newspoll published on Friday night, Labor leads the ruling Liberal-National Coalition 53-47 on a two-party preferred basis, reports IANS.

Counting begins for Australia election after polling ends
Photo credit: Pixabay

Shortly after polling ended, vote count started on Saturday for the tightly-contested Australian general election, the first one to be held since 2019. Due to time difference, however, as votes are being counted across most of the country, people are still casting their ballots in some other areas including Western Australia, reports Xinhua news agency. In his final pitch to voters on Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison who cast his ballot in his electorate of Cook, said "today Australians are making a big choice about their future". "I want the aspirations of Australians to be realized and the way that occurs is by backing Australians in, not telling them how to live and what to do, and getting government in their face."

His main rival, Labor leader Anthony Albanese, who voted in his electorate of Grayndler, said: "My big concern with this government is, what is there to be proud of?

"I want to change politics. I want to change the way it operates. I want parliament to function properly. I want our democracy to function properly. That`s why I`m in this, not to change where I live, I`m in it to change the country and that`s what I intend to do.

Results are expected to be declared within hours.

However, the Australian Electoral Commission has warned that it could take longer to declare results in close contests due to the record high number of postal votes.

If a result is called on Saturday night, the leader of the losing party will traditionally call their opponent to concede before speaking publicly at their respective election night events.

Voting started at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning across 7,000 polling stations.

In order to form a majority government, either the Coalition or the Labor must win at least 76 out of 151 seats in the lower house of Parliament -- the House of Representatives.

According to Australia`s opinion poll Newspoll published on Friday night, Labor leads the ruling Liberal-National Coalition 53-47 on a two-party preferred basis.

