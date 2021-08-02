COVID-19 crisis: India considering health restrictions on travellers from Pakistan

New Delhi: As COVID-19 numbers increase in Pakistan, India is considering putting health restrictions on travellers coming from the country. According to data, the total number of active COVID cases in Pakistan stands at 73,213, as of August 2, 2021.

Sources say, "In view of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, relevant Indian authorities are considering to impose health-related restrictions, including institutional quarantine, for all travellers originating from Pakistan."

According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre, in the last 24 hours, at least 40 people lost their lives due to COVID-19, with most deaths occurring in the Sindh province, followed by Punjab. At least 4,858 people tested positive for COVID-19 on August 1.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has announced a number of new restrictions domestically to control the situation. Federal planning minister Asad Umar announced the resumption of 50 per cent work-from-home policy, public transport to operate with 50 per cent occupancy.

The restrictions apply in major cities like Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Karachi and Hyderabad and National Capital Islamabad. The country has also detected the Epsilon strain of COVID-19, which is highly transmissible.

