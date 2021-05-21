हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: European Union to reopen external borders for fully vaccinated travellers

The European Union is considering to reopen its borders for non-essential travels for the people who have completed their vaccination against COVID-19.

COVID-19: European Union to reopen external borders for fully vaccinated travellers
Credits: Pixabay

Brussels: The European Union (EU) has recommended to open its external borders to non-essential travel into the bloc if travellers have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Council of the EU, representing the 27 member states, adopted a recommendation that eases the Covid-19 restrictions for non-EU travellers whose origin countries report no more than 75 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days.

Before the criteria were updated on Thursday (May 20), the upper limit was 25 cases, Xinhua reported.

EU member states are now encouraged to waive testing or quarantine for third-country travellers who have received the last dose of a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The drugs regulator has so far greenlighted four vaccines -Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
C
EU countries could also lift the restriction on non-essential travel to those who have received the last recommended dose of a vaccine on the list of the World Health Organization for emergency use.

An emergency brake mechanism is created, and reciprocity should be taken into account case by case, said the EU Council.

The decision was made on the basis of a proposal presented by the European Commission in early May, which aims to salvage the bloc`s tourism industry as vaccination campaigns are progressing worldwide.

Also on Thursday (May 20), the EU Council reached a provisional agreement with the European Parliament on the introduction of a Covid-19 certificate system that can facilitate free movement within the bloc.

The commonly recognized digital certificate will be able to prove a traveller is fully vaccinated, or tests negative, or has recovered from the infection, and the holder of the certificate is thus free of travel restrictions.

The system is supposed to be temporarily in place for 12 months. A vote on the proposition is expected to take place at the parliament`s plenary in June.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19European UnionForeign travelCovid-19 vaccinationCoronavirusAstraZenecaPfizerModernaJohnson & Johnson
Next
Story

World leaders welcome Israel, Hamas ceasefire after 11 days of bloodshed

Must Watch

PT5M3S

116 former bureaucrats wrote to PM Modi, demanding free vaccination for all Indians