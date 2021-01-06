हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Norway probing death of two people who received Pfizer's vaccine

Norway has launched a probe into the death of two nursing home residents who died after receiving COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Norway has launched a probe into the death of two nursing home residents who died after receiving COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

It comes after a paediatric surgery assistant in Portugal died two days after receiving Pfizer's vaccine.

Medical Director of Norwegian Medicines Agency Steiner Madsen said in a statement, ''We have to assess whether the vaccine is the cause of death, or if it is a coincidence that it happened soon after vaccination.''

The agency is investigating the cause the deaths jointly with Norway's National Institute of Public Health.

Madsen, however, noted that as people of advanced age are receiving COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase it is possible that the deaths could be coincidental.

Earlier, Pfizer Inc's CEO Albert Bourla had said that the company is "not certain" if people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to transmit the deadly virus to others.

After Pfizer's claim that its vaccine against COVID-19 vaccine is over 90 per cent effective, some volunteers claimed that they suffered side effects similar to to a flu jab.

Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Sunday that fresh restrictions will be imposed across the country to curb the resurgence of the spread of coronavirus. He had said that nationwide ban will be imposed on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars and people will not be allowed to invite guests home.

Norway government is now also discouraging all travel for private purposes. It is to be noted Norway had already imposed some of the toughest travel restrictions in Europe as non-residents in Norway are required to show proof that they are COVID-19 negative before entering the country.

