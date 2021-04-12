COVID-19 scare: Bangladesh suspends all international passenger flights till April 20

New Delhi: In a move to check the spread of COVID-19, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Sunday (April 11, 2021) announced to suspend all international passengers flights.

The official circular read that the Medevac, Humanitarian/Relief, Cargo, Technical Landing (for refuelling only) and the flights cleared under special consideration will remain out of the purview of this suspension.

The circular further said that the passengers coming by the flights cleared under the special consideration will have to complete a 14 days institutional quarantine at the government nominated facilities or at hotels at the passenger's own expenses.

The CAAB also informed that following the government guidance and instruction, with effect from April 12, all scheduled domestic passenger flights and charter flights of Helicopter/General Aviation will remain suspended until April 13. It stated that from April 14 until April 20, all sorts of domestic, local and training flights will remain suspended.

"Standard disinfection, sanitization and social distancing procedure for passenger, crew, equipment and aircraft (inflight or on ground) shall strictly to be maintained/ followed for the flights permitted for the operation," the CAAB said.

Bangladesh reported 5,819 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours that also included a positive result of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. The country also witnessed 78 coronavirus deaths in the same time period. Bangladesh has so far registered 6,84,756 coronavirus infections.

Earlier on April 1, the CAAB issued an office order which said 4 days hotel quarantine is mandatory for all passengers from India, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Oman, UAE upon arrival in Bangladesh at their own expenses. Besides, passengers from Doha shall not be allowed to enter Bangladesh till 18 April during the embargo period.