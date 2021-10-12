हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thailand

COVID-19: Thailand to end quarantine for some vaccinated visitors from next month

Thailand lost about $50 billion in tourism revenue last year, an 82% plunge.

COVID-19: Thailand to end quarantine for some vaccinated visitors from next month
File Photo (Reuters)

BANGKOK: Thailand will end coronavirus quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from 10 low-risk countries starting Nov. 1, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation tries to revive its pandemic-hit economy.

Thailand last year suffered its deepest economic contraction in more than two decades, with the key tourism sector still struggling.

Visitors from at least 10 countries including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States will be exempted from quarantine on arrival, Prayuth said in a televised speech.

More countries will later be added to the list, he added.

"I know this decision comes with some risk. It is almost certain that we will see a temporary rise in serious cases as we relax these restrictions," Prayuth said.

"We will have to track the situation very carefully and see how to contain and live with that situation, because I do not think that the many millions who depend on the income generated by the travel, leisure and entertainment sector can possibly afford the devastating blow of a second lost new year holiday period," he said.

But if there is an unexpected emergence of a highly dangerous new variant of the virus in the months ahead, Thailand will act accordingly, Prayuth said.

Strict entry requirements and quarantine measures helped keep Thailand`s coronavirus outbreaks under control until recent months, but the curbs saw arrival numbers plummet to a fraction of its nearly 40 million visitors in 2019.

Thailand lost about $50 billion in tourism revenue last year, an 82% plunge.

It started with a pilot reopening that began on July 1 on its most popular island, Phuket, which has been vaccinating most of its local population.

A total of just 100,000 foreign visitors are expected this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Thailand also plans to allow resumption of alcohol sales at restaurants and to reopen entertainment venues by Dec. 1, Prayuth said, adding that the country will have more than 170 doses of vaccine by the end of the year.

Thailand has so far vaccinated 32.5% of 72 million people in the country against COVID-19 and has eased many restrictions in Bangkok and other provinces, where infection numbers have declined lately.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ThailandCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Most embarrassing internship! UK woman cuffed to pole as part of Rs 2567 job, read full story

Must Watch

PT1M19S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: Important meeting of G20 nations regarding Afghanistan crisis