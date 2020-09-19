हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine for 'every American' by April 2021, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump told a White House news conference on Friday that the United States would produce enough coronavirus vaccine doses for every American by April 2021.

COVID-19 vaccine for &#039;every American&#039; by April 2021, says US President Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump told a White House news conference on Friday that the United States would produce enough coronavirus vaccine doses for every American by April 2021.

"Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April and again I`ll say even at that later stage, the delivery will go as fast as it comes," Trump said. 

The president said that the country will have at least 100 million doses of vaccine by the end of the year, or "likely much more than that", Xinhua reported.

He said "brilliant" doctors and scientists of the US have been working around the clock to produce a COVID-19 vaccine and informed that three vaccines are in the final stage of clinical trials.

"We`re very close to that vaccine as you know and I think closer than most people want to say. We think we can start sometime in October. So as soon as it`s announced we`ll be able to start. That will be from mid-October on. It may be a little bit later than that," said Trump.

"All vaccine candidates are going through the gold standard of clinical trials with a heavy emphasis on safety," he stressed. Trump said all of the most promising vaccine candidates are being manufactured in advance.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University, the US remains the worst-affected country by the COVID-19 pandemic and has 6,705,114 cases and 198,197 deaths.

