DNA Exclusive: A look at Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II's life

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Elizabeth's private secretary, Sir Edward Young said 'London Bridge is down' to British PM Liz Truss over the phone after her death. London Bridge is Down.... These four words have not been spoken in the British monarchy in the last 70 years. This codeword is spoken when the head of state of the country dies and the whole of Britain sinks into mourning.

In today's DNA, Zee News's Rohit Ranjan will analyze the life of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who held the British throne for 70 years.

Elizabeth died in Balmoral, Scotland. This is where she spent a lot of her time. Since 1852, this place was with the royal family.

On September 13, Elizabeth's body will reach London where British PM Liz Truss will be present.

Elizabeth's body will be kept at Westminster Hall for paying final tributes on September 14. It is here that heads of state of many countries can come to pay tribute to Elizabeth.

On September 19, Elizabeth's body will be buried at the King George Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, also in Westminster.

British Prime Minister Liz Tross gave the news of Queen Elizabeth's death to the whole country.

Elizabeth was born in April 1926 and became the Queen after the death of father George in 1952. Since then, Elizabeth has been the Queen of Britain for 70 years.

The biggest challenge before 32-year-old Elizabeth was to maintain her empire. Elizabeth's greatest success was that she saved her empire as a Commonwealth from being destroyed.

When Elizabeth became Queen, there were 8 countries in the Commonwealth, today it has 54 countries. It also includes India and Pakistan.

In World War II, Elizabeth worked for her army as a mechanic and car driver. She was 13 when World War II began in 1939.

Elizabeth approved the Crown Act in 2013, according to this Act, the crown of the royal family was given to the first child of the family. She also allowed divorce in the royal family and to marry a divorcee during her tenure.