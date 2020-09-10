Donald Trump and Republicans raised $210 million in August, far short of Joe Biden

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump`s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced on Wednesday that they raised a combined $210 million in August, falling far short of matching Democratic challenger Joe Biden`s record-breaking haul of $364.5 million for the month.

Both candidates saw a bump in fundraising during August, when the two parties held conventions to rally support ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Trump is trailing former Vice President Biden in nationwide opinion polls as voters consistently say they are dissatisfied with Trump`s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee announced their August fundraising total last week, which was the most ever raised by any presidential candidate in a single month. As well as drawing donations during the Democratic Party`s virtual convention during the month, Biden`s nomination of California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee generated enthusiasm. Harris is the first Black woman and the first South Asian American on a major party`s U.S. presidential ticket.

Trump`s re-election campaign raised $76 million over the four-day Republican National Convention, part of which was held at the White House, the campaign said. Trump`s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said in a statement that the campaign was focusing on its "ground game" and had 2,000 staff on the ground.

"In addition to advertising, President Trump’s campaign has invested heavily in a muscular field operation and ground game that will turn out our voters," Stepien said.