Donald Trump impeached for historic second time, charged with inciting Capitol riots

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump became the first president in the history of US to be impeached for a second time, as 10 of his fellow Republicans joined the Democrats in the House of Representatives on Wednesday to charge him with inciting an insurrection which led to the violent rampage at the Capitol last week.

The votes with 232-197 was in moved the motion for impeachment, though it is unlikely that the swift impeachment would lead to Trump`s removal before the end of his four-year term.

However, the Senate`s Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, rejected calls from Democratic leaders for a quick impeachment trial, saying there was no way to conclude it before January 20 which is when Trump leaves office.

But a Senate conviction could lead to a vote on banning Donald Trump from running for office again in 2024.

The House passed a single article of impeachment - a formal charge - accusing Trump of "incitement of insurrection". At a later ceremony, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the article of impeachment before it is sent to the Senate, saying she did it "sadly, with a heart broken over what this means to our country."

No US president has ever been removed from office through impeachment. Though three presidents - Trump in 2019, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 - were impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate.

Trump has been accused on making an incendiary speech which he delivered to thousands of his supporters shortly before they went on a rampage through the Capitol. The mob disrupted the formal certification of Joe Biden`s victory over Donald Trump in the November 3 election, and led to the death of five people, including a police officer.