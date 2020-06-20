हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Donald Trump intends to nominates Indian American Deven Parekh to IDFC Board

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced his intention to nominate Indian American Deven Parekh as a member of the Board of Directors of the International Development Finance Corporation.

Donald Trump intends to nominates Indian American Deven Parekh to IDFC Board

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday announced his intention to nominate Indian American Deven Parekh as a member of the Board of Directors of the International Development Finance Corporation.

The nomination of Parekh, who is the managing director at software investment firm Insight Partners will be for a period of three years.

Parekh previously served on the Overseas Private Investment Corporation board from 2016 to 2018 and was a member of the advisory board of the United States Export-Import Bank from 2010 to 2012.

A leading Indian American global venture capitalist, Parekh received his BS in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Last month, he co-hosted a virtual fund raiser for former vice president Joe Biden, who is the Democratic presidential nominee against Trump.

Parekh was a major fund raiser also for former President Barack Obama.

He held a number of positions at Berenson Minella & Company between 1992 and 2000, including those of principal and vice president. Previously, from 1991 to 1992, he was a financial analyst for the Blackstone Group.

As managing director at Insight Partners, Parekh manages investments in application software, data and consumer internet businesses globally. He has actively worked for investments in Europe, Israel, China, India, Latin America, and Russia. In India, among others, he has invested in BharatPe.

Tags:
Donald TrumpDeven ParekhIDFC Board
Next
Story

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accuses China of 'rogue' attitude with neighbours
  • 3,80,532Confirmed
  • 12,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT29M5S

DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech on China