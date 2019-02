New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

People rushed out of their homes as buildings swayed in Srinagar, a local told Zee News.

Several persons took to social media to report about the earthquake.

According to emerging reports, the tremors were felt in parts of Pakistan too.

Some Twitterati reported that they felt mild tremors in Chandigarh.