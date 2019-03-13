हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brazil

Eight dead in Brazil school shooting, including five children: Report

Globo reported that five children, one adult and two adolescent shooters were among the dead.

Eight dead in Brazil school shooting, including five children: Report

SAO PAULO: At least eight people were killed at a Brazil grade school, where two young people were seen entering the building and firing weapons early on Wednesday, according to the Globo TV network.

Globo reported that five children, one adult and two adolescent shooters were among the dead. Police and firefighters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An unidentified witness told the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper they saw a person shooting a gun outside the school and then entering just as classes began.

Tags:
BrazilBrazil school shootingBrazil shootingschool shooting
Next
Story

Britain heads into Brexit unknown as parliament votes on no-deal exit

Must Watch

PT2M36S

Gandhis and Vadras are family package of corruption, says Union Minister Smriti Irani