हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
USS Theodore Roosevelt

Eight more sailors aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt test COVID-19 positive for second time

Eight more sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive a second time for the new coronavirus, raising to 13 the number who appear to have become infected again while serving aboard the sidelined aircraft carrier.

Eight more sailors aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt test COVID-19 positive for second time

Washington: Eight more sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive a second time for the new coronavirus, raising to 13 the number who appear to have become infected again while serving aboard the sidelined aircraft carrier.

All the sailors had previously tested positive and had gone through at least two weeks of isolation.

Before they were allowed to go back to the ship, all had to test negative twice in a row, with the tests separated by at least a day or two.

On Saturday, a Navy official confirmed eight additional sailors had tested positive again.

A day earlier the Navy had said in a statement that five had tested positive a second time. The Navy official was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity. 

Tags:
USS Theodore Rooseveltnavy officialCOVID-19 positivecoronavirus cases
Next
Story

British police arrest 19 at London protest against social distancing
  • 90,927Confirmed
  • 2,872Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,719,057Confirmed
  • 313,180Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M34S

Disputed statement of minister of Uttar Pradesh government came on workers' exodus