Elon Musk

Elon Musk 'supposedly' Covid-19 positive

 "I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," tweeted Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.

Elon Musk &#039;supposedly&#039; Covid-19 positive
Image credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Entrepreneur and founder of aerospace company SpaceX, Elon musk is "supposedly" has a COVID-19 infection with "almost no symptoms".  Taking to Twitter, Tesla CEO wrote "I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms."

He questioned the accuracy of COVID-19 tests in November 2020 after claiming that results showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day.

Musk then said he "most likely" had a moderate case of COVID-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests. He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.

Musk was recently seen dancing and joking with fans as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenhide plant in Germany last week.

(With Reuters inputs)

Tags:
Elon MuskTeslaCOVID-19
