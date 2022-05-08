Endless love: 72-year-old man lives with dead wife's body for 21 years

A 72-year-old man from Bangkok in Thailand, who lived with his wife's dead body for 21 years, has finally cremated her. Since the death of his wife in 2001, the retired military officer named Charn Janwatchakal kept her body at their home.

Janwatchakal bid farewell to his partner after holding on to her remains for more than two decades and he called it a demonstration of ‘endless love’. He was seen crying and helping to carry the coffin outside his home.

In a video, he could be heard telling his wife- "Mum, you are just going for a brief business and you’ll be back home again. It won’t be long, I promise.”

As per a report on the Strait Times, Chanwatcharakarn was worried that he could die without holding a funeral for his wife and hence, he decided to cremate her with the help of a foundation.

According to the report, his wife passed away due to a brain aneurysm after experiencing high blood pressure. Her body was taken for conducting Buddhist rites, but he did not cremate her body and kept it in a coffin.

