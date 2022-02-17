Enjoy thrilling Desert Safari and exotic Dhow cruise Marina in Dubai this vacation

Spring is the best season to plan your vacation. The temperature is just perfect to plan your trip to any kind of tourist destination. Dubai is undoubtedly one of the most popular destinations in middle east Asia. The city is the best blend of ultra-modern infrastructure and natural abundance. The city is blessed with one of the most beautiful deserts in the world and the ocean. This is a unique thing that makes it a more attractive tourist destination. Safari in the beautiful desert is a very popular activity here. Tourists from all over the world come here specifically to enjoy the thrill and enjoyment of Desert Safari . On the other hand, Dubai's beautiful heritage Dhow cruises are also top-rated tourist attractions.

Dhow cruises Dubai are traditional wooden boats turned into floating restaurants. They look like thousands of lanterns floating in the Dubai Marina's beautiful man-made water body during the nighttime. Dubai Marina is an artificial canal city sprawled over a 3km stretch of the Persian Gulf Shoreline. A beautiful canal passes through the entire stretch of the city. Dhow cruises, the ultra-luxurious floating restaurants float on this canal. The Dhow cruise has an onboard restaurant that provides the best possible cuisine matching the standard of the 5-star restaurant along with live entertainment, including a live DJ and belly dance and Tanura dance performances.

On both sides of the canal, the city's iconic structures are visible. AIN Dubai, the giant wheel of the world with all AC cabins, the JBR towers, and the Cyan towers, can be seen while indulging in the mouth-watering delicacies of the restaurant. Dubai's Marina's beauty during the night is at its peak. The light beams make the canal's water sparkle like millions of diamonds. The entire view is nothing less than a dreamy sequence of any hit Hollywood movie. The live DJ and entertainment make the entire experience even more beautiful. It is a not-to-miss experience if you have Dubai in your travel plan.

While the Dhow cruise is a pleasure-filled experience, Desert Safari Dubai adds some thrill to your trip. The safari that includes pick and drop from the hotel consists of dune bashing and campsite activities and a delicious dinner if you opt for the evening safari. Dune bashing is the most exciting part of the safari if you are an adventure seeker. A 4x4 land cruiser takes you on a roller-coaster ride of the big and small dunes of the desert. The splashing sand and the roadless routes enhance the level of the excitement, as you don't know where you are heading on this golden miracle.

After the dune bashing, you are taken to a tastefully built Bedouin campsite, where a whole lot of enjoyment awaits you. You can enjoy quad biking with your family or friends. This is loved by both kids and youths of the family alike. You can match the steps with belly dancers, which is quite fun. As the dancers show their finesse in their art, you will find it difficult to match even one step. The Tanura dancers are also equally good as they spin beautifully in their traditional costumes. The golden sand turns into diamond dust during the night, reflecting the moonlight in the entire environment. Dinner served under the open sky filled with a galaxy of stars adds lots of magic to the night. The dinner itself is so elaborate and sophisticatedly made that it will leave an unforgettable taste in your mouth that will stay there for many years to come.

Apart from these 2 there are many more things to do in Dubai that one trip to this city is not sufficient to cover it all, therefore travelers keep coming, again and again, to add little more enjoyment from Dubai in each trip. However, Dhow Cruise and Desert safari is always included in each trip.

