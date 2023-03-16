Eric Garcetti, Biden's Close Friend, Confirmed As New US Ambassador To India

New Delhi: Eric Garcetti, who is President Joe Biden's close aide, was on Wednesday (March 15, 2023) confirmed by the US Senate as the country's next ambassador to India. The Senate voted 52-42 to fill the key diplomatic position that had been vacant for over two years. The former Los Angeles mayor's nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by Biden.

Last week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 13-8 in favour of his nomination.

His nomination was not brought to the Senate floor for a vote during the last Congress as the ruling Democratic Party did not have enough support to get the close aide of Biden through.

Proud to endorse @JoeBiden for president. He's a close friend who has been an incredible partner in delivering progress for L.A. — on climate, #RaiseTheWageLA and more. We need him to bring our nation and world together during these divided and dangerous times. pic.twitter.com/fVRDazM86o — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) January 10, 2020

Garcetti, 52, was not confirmed by the Senate in President Biden's first two years in office amid concerns by some lawmakers that the then-mayor had not adequately handled allegations against a former senior adviser of sexual assault and harassment.

President Biden renominated Garcetti to the same position in January this year.

Kenneth Juster, the last occupant of the ambassadorial residence of the US in New Delhi, stepped down in January 2021 after the change of government in America.

Who Is Eric Garcetti, The New US Ambassador To India?

Eric Garcetti was born on February 4, 1971, in California. H was then raised in the San Fernando Valley and earned his BA and MA from Columbia University.

The new US envoy to India studied as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford and the London School of Economics and taught at Occidental College and USC.

Happy 75th birthday to my good friend @JoeBiden! Thanks for a lifetime of making the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/HP8p94wOH4 — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) November 21, 2017

He was an officer in the US Navy reserve for 12 years and is an avid jazz pianist and photographer.

Garcetti was elected four times by his peers to serve as President of the Los Angeles City Council from 2006 to 2012.

From 2001 until taking office as Mayor, he also served as the Council member representing the 13th District which includes Hollywood, Echo Park, Silver Lake, and Atwater Village.

A fourth-generation Angeleno, Garcetti and his wife Amy Elaine Wakeland have a young daughter.