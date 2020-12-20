Ex-Melania Trump aide makes shocking claims about US First Lady and Ivanka - Read details here

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to US First Lady Melania Trump, has claimed that Melania thinks her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump will do 'what it takes to get what she wants,' including undermine the first lady by 'poaching' staff members and making her 'irrelevant'.

It is to be noted that Wolkoff was a close aide of Melania when Trump took charge as the US president. But Wolkoff is not serving Melania anymore and she has also released a tell-all book titled Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.

“Melania didn't come to DC that week, but Ivanka stayed and Donald stayed there,” Wolkoff said on the latest episode of The Daily Beast’s podcast The New Normal.

“And all of a sudden, that's the weekend, Donald signs the immigration, what was it called? The ban. Yes. Ivanka shows Finding Dory. Now, if you couldn't be more tone-deaf. Children were being separated from their parents. And here you're screening a film where again, this trout fish is being separated from its mother,” she added.

Wolkoff was referring to the controversial executive order passed by President Trump banning the entry of illegal immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. The order was issued by Trump on January 29, 2017. According to Wolkoff, Ivanka was organising movie screenings at that time.

Host Molly Jong-Fast asked Wolkoff if Ivanka was “dumb” or “evil” based on that decision.

Wolkoff responded: “I think it's a mixture. I really do. I think that Ivanka is Donald in a suit, right? All of the Trumps are taught to be Trumps. They don't show emotion. A Trump is a Trump because they are authentically and unapologetically skin deep, and also self-serving. And their attitudes and disrespect for each other is, again, you have to get inside to see it."

Earlier, it was reported that Ivanka tried to undermine Melania's role in the White House by taking control of the East Wing for herself and other members of Trump’s family.