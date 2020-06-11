F-22 Raptors vs Tu-95MS and Sukhoi Su-35s: US and Russian jets' closest aerial encounter in years

F-22 Raptor stealth fighters of the United States of America intercepted Russian Tupolev Tu-95 bombers and Sukhoi Su-35 jets close to their country's airspace a few days ago in what is believed to the closest aerial encounter between the two rival militaries in the last few years. According to USA's North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), two pairs of its 5th Generation F-22 stealth combat aircraft and an E-3 Airborne Early Warning and Control System supported by KC-135 Stratotankers identified and intercepted a total of four Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers and two Sukhoi Su-35 fighters just entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on May 20, 2020.

The details of the intercept were released by NORAD only on Wednesday (June 10, 2020) with the Russian Ministry of Defense also acknowledging the incident over the international waters near the Alaskan coast. While the USA's NORAD issued a press release, the Russian Defense Ministry posted a statement on its Facebook page along with a 1.38-minute long video which showed two F-22s flying alongside a Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bomber.

According to the NORAD press release, two Russian Tu-95MS bombers were intercepted by two F-22s while the second group of bombers escorted by two Su-35 fighters was intercepted later by two additional F-22s with the E-3 provided overall surveillance to the American jets. However, NORAD added that the Russian bombers and fighters remained in international airspace and did not violate either the United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.

The first Russian bomber-fighter formation of two Tu-95 bombers, two Su-35s and an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft came within 20 nautical miles (37 kilometres) of Alaskan coast while two other Tu-95s and an A-50 came within 32 nm (over 59 km). The first group of Russian bombers and fighter came extremely close to the US airspace and was only 8 miles (12.8 km) from breaching it. The second pair of Tu-95s was only 20 miles (32 km) from the US airspace when the F-22s intercepted it.

"Intercepting multiple Russian aircraft demonstrates NORAD forces’ readiness and capability to defend the homelands 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Flying air patrols protects the approaches to our nations and sends a clear message we continue executing our homeland defense missions with the same capability and capacity we always bring to the fight," stated NORAD Commander General Terrence J O’Shaughnessy.

"NORAD’s top priority is defending Canada and the United States. Our ability to deter and defeat threats to our citizens, vital infrastructure, and national institutions starts with successfully detecting, tracking, and positively identifying aircraft of interest approaching US and Canadian airspace. NORAD is on alert 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year," he added.

Russia claimed its Tu-95MS bombers of its Aerospace Force’s long-range aviation were on a patrol flight over the neutral waters of the Chukchi, Bering and Okhotsk Seas and the northern part of the Pacific Ocean when the US F-22s intercepted them.

"Four strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS completed a planned 11-hour flight over the neutral waters of the Chukchi, Bering and Okhotsk Seas, as well as the northern part of the Pacific Ocean. Take-off was carried out from airfields in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug and the Amur Region. At certain stages of the route, Russian planes accompanied the US Air Force F-22 fighters," the Russian Defense Ministry statement read.

The statement added that Russian pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific Ocean, Black and Baltic Seas in strict accordance with the International Rules for the Use of Airspace. It also stated that in May 2020, the US Air Force strategic bombers flew five times along Russian borders.