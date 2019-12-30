हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Facebook bans live streaming of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation

Radio Pakistan has included screenshots of the previous warning messages received from Facebook in its report, warning the public broadcaster on the violation of standards on "dangerous individuals and organisations".

Facebook bans live streaming of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation

Islamabad: Social networking giant Facebook has banned the live streaming of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, the media reported. Temporary arrangements have, however, been made to continue live streaming of Radio Pakistan`s bulletins on YouTube, Dawn news reported citing Radio Pakistan.

Radio Pakistan has included screenshots of the previous warning messages received from Facebook in its report, warning the public broadcaster on the violation of standards on "dangerous individuals and organisations".

These posts were specifically related to news about the death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani in July and the curfew imposed after the death of its commander Zakir Musa in May.

At a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, Firdaus Ashiq Awan, the Prime Minister`s assistant for information and broadcasting affairs, said that Pakistan would have to distance itself from international social media platforms to become more self-reliant.

Regarding Kashmir, he said: "As we have seen, every time we try to highlight human rights abuses on social media platforms, accounts are closed, such as Facebook."

"We have raised our voice against it earlier and will do it again in future and restore those accounts again," he said.

FacebookFacebook Live streamingPakistan Broadcasting Corporation
