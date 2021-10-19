हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
FBI

FBI raids residence of Vladimir Putin's ally in Washington

FBI raids residence of Vladimir Putin's ally in Washington
Image credit: Reuters

Washington: The FBI is conducting "law enforcement activity" at US-blacklisted Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska`s home in Washington, NBC News reported on Tuesday (October 19), citing a spokesperson for the US law enforcement agency.

An FBI representative told Reuters it was conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at a residence on 30th Street in Washington but did not confirm whether it was Deripaska`s home. A 2017 Washington Post report tied a property on that street to the Russian billionaire.

Live Reuters video showed an FBI agent in the driveway of the home, which was cordoned off with tape. Deripaska, 53, has been subject to the US sanctions since 2018.

Washington blacklisted him along with several other influential Russians because of their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

He owns part of Rusal via his stake in the giant aluminum producer`s parent company En+ Group. Washington previously dropped sanctions against both companies but kept them on Deripaska.

Rusal`s Moscow-listed shares extended losses after the report, falling 6%. Deripaska`s representative in Moscow did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Two US-based lawyers who have worked for him could not be immediately reached for comment

Deripaska previously sued to have the US sanctions lifted but his case was dismissed in June.
 

