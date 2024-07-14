Former President Donald Trump Rushed Off Stage After Apparent Gunfire At Rally In Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, was disrupted by a reported gunfire incident ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections, CBS News reported.

One attendee died from a gunshot wound sustained during the shooting at former US President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, CNN reported, citing Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger.

The shooter was also killed by the Secret Service, CNN reported, citing a Secret Service source.

After the incident, Trump was immediately rushed off stage by US Secret Service agents on Saturday. The former President was taken away in a motorcade.

Video that went viral on social media showed former President Donald Trump bleeding from his ear.

#WATCH | Gunfire at Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania (USA). He was escorted to a vehicle by the US Secret Service



"The former President is safe and further information will be released when available' says the US Secret Service.



(Source - Reuters)

Following the incident, Secret Service Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi stated that protective measures have been implemented and the incident is currently under active investigation.

Guglielmi confirmed that Trump is safe and more information will be released as it becomes available.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," the Secret Service spokesman wrote in a post on X.

Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi tweets, "An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active…

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wished Trump a "rapid recovery" shortly after the incident took place.

Musk shared a video of the incident on X and said, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

US president and his republic opponent Joe Biden also condemned the incident and said that there is no place for this kind of violence in America.

Biden shared a post on X and said, "I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety."