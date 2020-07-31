Former US presidential candidate Herman Cain dies of coronavirus

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump has died from coronavirus, his website confirmed on Thursday.

Cain, 74, learned of his diagnosis on June 29, nine days after attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he and many others crowded together without wearing face masks aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Cain was also in the news after he had refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cain, a stage 4 cancer survivor, was diagnosed with the coronavirus last month and admitted to a hospital in Atlanta, southeastern state of Georgia, earlier in July.

Expressing sadness over Cain's death, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and wrote, "Herman had an incredible career and was adored by everyone that ever met him, especially me. He was a very special man, an American Patriot, and great friend.''

As per Reuters, just before announcing his diagnosis on July 2, Cain posted support for not mandating masks at a July 4 event at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota that Trump was planning to attend.

