France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

PARIS: France reported 7,379 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, the most since it emerged from lockdown, and just shy of the record the 7,578 high set on March 31 at the peak of its initial wave. Metropolitan France is now seeing an "exponential progression of the virus transmission", the health ministry said in a weekly review of the coronavirus situation.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 267,077, while the cumulative number of deaths from COVID-19 rose by 20 to 30,596, the health ministry reported. Despite the rapid rise in the infection rate, the hospital numbers were relatively stable, as the virus is mainly spreading among young people who show relatively few symptoms, the ministry said.

The cumulative death toll rose by 20 to 30,596 while the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 was unchanged at 4,535 and the number of people in intensive care rose by six to 387.