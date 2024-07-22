From Kamala Harris To Josh Saphiro: Who Will Replace Biden In 2024 Presidential Race?

Following President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 US presidential election, speculation is rife about who will emerge as the Democratic nominee for the White House. Several prominent Democrats are positioning themselves for a potential run. Vice President Kamala Harris, a key figure in Biden's campaign fundraising alongside him, appears strongest to inherit his support.

Others eyeing a bid include California Governor Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Despite Harris's front-runner status, how the party will select its nominee remains uncertain in the absence of Biden.

Kamala Harris:

Vice President Kamala Harris is among the leading contenders, steadily bolstering her profile and connections nationwide. Her background as a senator and California's attorney general enhances her candidacy, marking a potentially historic moment as the first woman and person of color to pursue the presidency.

Gavin Newsom:

Governor Gavin Newsom of California continues to be mentioned, despite the absence of an automatic succession rule for vice presidents. Newsom, who has governed the nation's most populous state for five years and is a staunch advocate for abortion rights, has hinted at his presidential ambitions through extensive travel, advertising his achievements, and substantial political investments.

Gretchen Whitmer:

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, known for her state's diverse demographic and strong blue-collar base, remains another viable candidate. Her vocal opposition to Donald Trump and her state's pivotal role in past elections make her a compelling choice for supporters.

Josh Shapiro:

Josh Shapiro, Governor of Pennsylvania, oversees a crucial swing state and has a record of confronting major issues such as clergy abuse and opioid crisis. His centrist stance and oratory skills position him as a contender for higher office.

Other Contenders

Names like Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois, Governor Wes Moore of Maryland, and Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky are also circulating, though their prospects seem limited. Additionally, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, both previous contenders against Biden, are being mentioned in discussions.