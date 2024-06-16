G7 Submit 2024: World Leaders Accuse China Of "Enabling" Russian War In Ukraine

New Delhi: In a significant escalation of diplomatic rhetoric, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders stand strongly against Beijing and warmed China to stop sending weapons components to Russia against the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Global leaders asked China to follow the world trade rules.

As the annual Group of Seven (G7) summit held in Italy concluded successfully, the world leaders warned China and said that their support for Russia is enabling its war in Ukraine, CNN reported.

According to Al Jazeera, the United States is increasing its diplomatic efforts to persuade Europe to take a firmer position on China regarding its support for Russia's military-industrial complex.

"China's ongoing support for Russia's defence industrial base is enabling Russia to maintain its illegal war in Ukraine and has significant and broad-based security implications," the G7 leaders said, ANI reported.

The world leaders took a call on China to cease the transfer of dual-use materials, including weapons components and equipment, that are major inputs for Russia's defence sector.

The leaders also warned further actions including sanctions to punish Chinese entities that they say are helping Russia circumvent Western embargoes.

"We will continue taking measures against actors in China and third countries that materially support Russia's war machine, including financial institutions, consistent with our legal systems, and other entities in China that facilitate Russia's acquisition of items for its defence industrial base," the joint statement read, as per ANI reports.

Earlier, American officials have accused China of helping Russia to expand military manufacturing which includes the exports of semiconductors, materials and machine tools they say are enabling Moscow to ramp up production of tanks, munitions and armoured vehicles, Al Jazeera reported.

Beijing refuted the allegation and said that it has not provided weapons to either side and maintains tight export controls on dual-use goods.