'Gaza Offensive Has Just Begun,': PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israel Will Defeat Hamas With Enormous Force

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern message to Hamas on Tuesday, asserting that while Israel did not initiate the conflict, it is determined to conclude it with decisive action. Netanyahu strongly condemned Hamas, vowing that they would face the consequences of their actions and would remember them for a significant duration. He emphasized that Hamas will come to realize the gravity of their mistake in attacking Israel, and the reprisal will leave a lasting mark on them and Israel's adversaries.

"Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel's other enemies for decades to come," said Netanyahu. The Israeli leader told visiting officials from southern Israel that "what Hamas will experience will be difficult and terrible". Netanyahu went on to say, "This is only the beginning... we are all with you and we will defeat them with force, enormous force". "Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it," said Netanyahu in an address to the nation.

Netanyahu underscored that this was just the outset, affirming unwavering support and a commitment to defeating Hamas with considerable force. He reiterated that Israel had been compelled into this conflict, emphasizing their determination to see it through to the end.

He drew attention to the horrifying atrocities committed by Hamas against innocent Israelis, condemning their acts of terror and brutality. Netanyahu likened Hamas to ISIS, urging the international community to stand together against this menace and support Israel in combating Hamas.

Expressing gratitude to US President Joe Biden and other global leaders for their support, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel's fight against Hamas transcended national borders and represented a stand against barbarism. He concluded his speech by emphasizing that when Israel triumphs, it would be a victory for the entire civilized world.

Biggest mobilisation of Israeli troops since 1973 War

In response to the escalating conflict, the Israeli military initiated a forceful offensive against Hamas, mobilizing a significant number of troops. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari revealed the unprecedented mobilization of 300,000 troops within a span of 48 hours, marking the largest deployment since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The mobilization followed a devastating Hamas attack, prompting a retaliatory response from Israel. The conflict has seen a substantial number of rocket launches and casualties on both sides.

Israel Orders 'Complete Siege' Of The Gaza Strip

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, intensifying the military action against Hamas. The IDF continues to strike Hamas-linked targets in Gaza, aiming to undermine the group's capabilities.

The IDF said that it is carrying out a fresh wave of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. The IDF said it is hitting targets that belong to Hamas terror group. According to the military, further details will be provided soon, according to The Times of Israel report.

Will Execute Civilian Hostages, Warns Hamas

Meanwhile, Hamas has warned civilian hostages would be executed without warning and the killings broadcast if Israel targets people in Gaza. The group claims to be holding more than 100 hostages, including Israeli army officers, according to CNN. The situation remains tense and volatile as both sides engage in a protracted conflict with far-reaching implications for the region.