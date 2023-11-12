Days after showing videos to claim that Hamas has its headquarters under the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, the Israeli Defence Forces have now surrounded the healthcare facility. The largest hospital in Gaza is now under attack from the IDF soldiers and is said to be out of service. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health said yesterday that at least three babies died in the neo-natal ward due to lack of oxygen. The IDF consistently asserts that Hamas employs Gaza hospitals and other civilian infrastructure as shields for its military activities.

According to reports, the spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry Dr. Ashraf al-Qidra was also trapped inside the al-Shifa complex. "The intensive care unit, pediatric department, and oxygen devices have stopped working," Dr. Qidra said.

Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, claimed that the doctors are forced to carry out artificial respiration by hand on the 36 babies under treatment in the hospital. He confirmed that the hospital was surrounded from all directions and is continuously under attack from the IDF. He said that around 400 people were being treated at the hospital and around 20,000 have taken shelter in the hospital complex.

However, the IDF denied the reports of any siege calling the claims 'misinformation'. "There is no siege on the Shifa hospital. The east side of the hospital is open on Al-Wehda Street for the safe passage of Gazans who wish to leave the hospital. We are speaking directly and regularly with the hospital staff. The staff of the Shifa hospital has requested that we help the babies in the pediatric department to get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed," said IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces said its fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and military posts in Lebanon in response to attacks over the last day. "In addition, a Hezbollah terrorist cell launched several rockets from Lebanon toward northern Israel earlier today. In response, an IDF aircraft struck the terrorist cell and launch pad," it said.