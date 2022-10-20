Giant dome collapses as fire engulfs mosque in Indonesia- Details here

Jakarta: In a horrific incident the dome of Indonesia's Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque collapsed on Wednesday after a large fire broke out. Despite dramatic social media footage of the mosque's dome collapsing, authorities claimed there were no casualties, according to Gulf Today. A fire broke out in the dome when it was being renovated. At least ten fire engines were sent to the location after firefighters received a call about the incident just after 3 o'clock local time, according to Indonesian media.

Before the mosque collapsed, flames and smoke could be seen rising from its dome on video footage. The fire's origin is still unknown. According to media sources, the Islamic Centre was being renovated at the time. Neither the fire nor the subsequent fall caused any injuries. Local media also stated that authorities have questioned contractors who were present during the fire and are looking into its origin, according to Gulf Today. The Islamic Center complex also includes commercial, research, and educational facilities in addition to the mosque.

The mosque's dome last caught fire in the middle of renovations over two decades ago, and it took five hours to put out the fire in October 2002, according to Gulf Today. The area was evacuated after the mosque fire. It took 18 fire brigade vehicles to put out the fire since it was that bad. The fire was finally put out after several hours of hard work. The fire at the mosque was caused by a short circuit, according to reports, because renovation work was being done at the time.