'Govt will complete its term': Pakistan minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq rules out chances of early elections, flays PTI chief Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has ruled out the possibility of early elections. Sadiq told Geo news that the ruling coalition government will complete its term and elections will be held in due time. "The government will complete its term. Elections will be held on its due time," Geo News quoted Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as saying. Sadiq`s remarks came as former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan`s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been calling for early elections.

Speaking on Geo News programme `Jirga`, Sadiq said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement`s government is focused on improving the economy of the country, adding that PTI chief Imran Khan has been calling on the ruling alliance in Islamabad to conduct early elections.

Imran Khan has also said that he will dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies if Shehbaz Sharif-led government does not announce a date for early elections, besides making announcement regarding the dissolution of assemblies during his address in Haqeeqi Azadi march in Rawalpindi in November.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reportedly said that Imran Khan was ousted in a "constitutional manner" and added that they had not used any tactics. Imran Khan was ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote in April. Sadiq even raised questions over the PTI chief`s criticism of the PDM coalition and stressed that "what big project" has been done by Imran Khan.

"Imran Khan was removed in a constitutional manner. We are not employing his tactics. We could have done a lot if we did employ his strategies," Geo News quoted Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party will order the dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if the general election is not announced by December 20.

Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, "The elites of the imported government do not want elections, but they have no idea how to run the country. The country is not run by just making ministers and making foreign visits. Not possible without a stable government," adding "If the PDM does not come up with a final formula for the general elections across the country by December 20, then the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will be dissolved and the process of general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be completed before March 20. In this regard, the allies have full confidence."

Notably, Imran Khan had also warned to dissolve the provincial assemblies in order to put pressure on the government for snap polls.

Imran Khan blames Sharif govt for looming threat of default

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan criticised the incumbent government over the economic situation of the country, blaming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for the looming threat of default. He accused the media of not reporting about the economic situation of Pakistan, according to a Dawn report.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan accused the media of focusing on his `Toshakhana` wristwatch, which he stressed was his right to "sell or do whatever" he wanted to do with it, and warned that Pakistan will be going into default if people do not raise their voices.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, Imran Khan said, "The reason for my media talk today is to make the people aware of the direction that our country is heading in," adding "If we don`t raise our voice then Pakistan will experience something it has never before and we will default. All the funding from abroad will be stopped."

He also compared the performance of his government with the incumbent government which he blamed for the looming threat of default, adding that the "cabal of crooks" imposed on the people of Pakistan do not care about the economic situation and accused them of stealing money for the past 30 years.

(With ANI Inputs)