हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistani Singer

Gunmen kill Pakistani singer Hanif Chamrok, father of rights activist Tayyaba Baloch

The fatal shooting took place on Thursday in the town of Turbat, in the country's restive southwestern Baluchistan province.

Gunmen kill Pakistani singer Hanif Chamrok, father of rights activist Tayyaba Baloch

Quetta: Gunmen riding on a motorcycle in southwestern Pakistan shot and killed a popular local singer and father of a human rights activist outside his home, police said Friday. The fatal shooting took place on Thursday in the town of Turbat, in the country's restive southwestern Baluchistan province.

The slain singer, Hanif Chamrok, is the father of women's right activist Tayyaba Baloch. She has been a vocal critic of Pakistani security forces, which often detain suspects in Baluchistan over alleged links to militants. Local police chief Roshan Ali said the motive for the killing was not immediately known and no one had so far claimed responsibility for the slaying. The gunmen fled the scene after the shooting.

Baluchistan has for years been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatist groups and nationalists who complain of discrimination and demand a fairer share of their province's resources and wealth.

Separatists frequently target security forces in Baluchistan, prompting authorities to detain suspects. Human rights activists often blame security forces of illegally holding people. Such detainees are usually not charged and do not appear in court, which has drawn protests from their families.

Tags:
Pakistani SingerHanif ChamrokRights activistTayyaba Baloch
Next
Story

Louisiana residents flee as Hurricane Delta bears down on US Gulf Coast
  • 69,06,151Confirmed
  • 1,06,490Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M13S

DNA: Complete analysis of 'TRP Scam'