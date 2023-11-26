Hamas Releases Second Batch Of 17 Hostages Including Four Thai Nationals

After delaying the release for hours, Hamas terrorists finally released 17 hostages and sent them to Egypt. According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the Red Cross has handed these hostages to Egypt. The hostages include 13 Israeli and four Thai nationals. The convoy carrying the hostages headed to the Kerem Shalom crossing, where Israeli officials received them. Israel will now verify the list of names. "IDF representatives are updating their families regularly," the IDF adds.

"Representatives from the ICRC just transferred 17 hostages via Egypt, including 13 Israeli and 4 Thai hostages, to ISA and IDF Special Forces, as they make their way to Israeli hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families. We have been preparing to welcome our people home and accompany them and their families. We remain determined to return all of our hostages home," said the IDF.

Meanwhile, some of the families of these hostages have begun to identify and confirm the identities of these hostages who are on their way to Israel.

The hostages include a 12-year-old girl named Hila Rotem, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists with her mother, Raya Rotem, 54, who was not released, according to The Times of Israel.

Another hostage Emily Hand, 9, was initially thought to have been among those killed in the attack on Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7. Emily was at a sleepover at a friend's house on the Kibbutz when she was abducted. Noam Or, 17 and Alma Or, 13, were also taken hostage by Hamas terrorists from their home in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, alongside their father, Dror Or, 48, and their cousin, Liam Or, 18. Meanwhile, their mother, Yonat Or, was killed in the attack.

However, Dror and Liam are assumed to remain hostages in Gaza, reported The Times of Israel. Moreover, according to The Times of Israel, most of the Israeli hostages are believed to have been abducted from Kibbutz Be'eri. Earlier, the Hamas terror group announced that it had handed over 20 hostages, including 13 Israelis and seven foreigners, to the Red Cross, The Times of Israel reported.