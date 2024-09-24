Harini Amarasuriya: 8 Things We Know About Sri Lanka’s First Female PM In 24 Years

New Delhi: Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on Tuesday after the party led by Ranil Wickremesinghe fell short in the presidential election. Amarasuriya, a member of the National People’s Power Alliance (NPP), becomes the third woman to hold the position and the first since 2000. The oath of office was administered by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a ceremony in Colombo.

Harini Amarasuriya, born on March 6, 1970, has become Sri Lanka's 16th prime minister and the third woman to hold the office, following Sirimavo Bandaranaike and Chandrika Kumaratunga.

She is a distiguished academic and holds a PhD in Social Anthropology from the University of Edinburgh. Her expertise spans state-society relations, political movements, and activism.

She is the first woman to hold the Prime Minister’s chair in nearly 25 years, with Sirimavo Bandaranaike’s last term ending in 2000.

Her journey as a public activist began in 2011, when she joined protests advocating for free education, a BBC report stated. Amarasuriya entered Parliament through the National People's Power (NPP) national list in 2020 and has since actively participated in parliamentary sessions.

Amarasuriya earned her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Delhi University between 1991 and 1994, reported PTI. She studied at the prestigious Hindu College.

In addition to her political career, Amarasuriya is an academician with qualifications including a BA (Honours) in Sociology, an MA in Applied Anthropology and Development Studies, and a PhD in Social Anthropology.

During her tenure in Sri Lanka's 9th Parliament (2020-2024), she maintained an active presence, attending 269 parliamentary sessions, according to the Sri Lankan Parliament's official website.