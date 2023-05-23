topStoriesenglish2611980
'He Is An Incredible Man': Australian Celebrity Chef After Meeting PM Narendra Modi

Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney and said that she feels 'very lucky' to have met him.

New Delhi: Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney on Tuesday and called him an 'incredible' man and influencer. Todd said that she feels 'very lucky' to have met PM Modi and that she can see that he really cares about India.

"The Prime Minister is such an incredible man. I feel very lucky to have met him and I can see that he really cares about the country and the vision. The PM is an incredible influencer and I think coming from humble beginnings and standing up as this leader in the country - he has done such incredible work...," Sarah Todd told the news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with other prominent Australian public figures working in diverse fields like science, artificial intelligence, social work and art and music and encouraged them to contribute to strengthening the India-Australia relationship.

The prominent public figures he met included artist Danielle Mate, Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt, 'Toilet warrior' Mark Balla, and rockstar Guy Sebastian.

'Toilet warrior' Balla called Prime Minister Modi an absolute number one change maker in the sanitation space globally. She said they spoke about the subject of sanitation.

"The 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in India - Mr Modi is the number 1 changemaker in the sanitation space globally," Balla said after the meeting.

Nobel laureate Schmidt said he had a very enriching conversation with PM Modi on science and research and called him one of the 'most visible' leaders that India has had.

Australian artist Mate said the prime minister has a 'creative element' to himself and that he can see similarities in the arts and culture of the two countries.

Sebastian spoke with Modi about music as well as his mother. He said the prime minister showed him a clip of the viral Oscar-winning song 'Natu Natu' and it is something he is going to learn.

Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday.

