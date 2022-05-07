हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mount Kanchenjunga

'He refused to turn back': 52-year-old Indian climber dies during summit push on Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal

Narayanan Iyer died around 8,200 metres above sea level while trying to reach the 8,586 metre peak, the Reuters news agency reported.

&#039;He refused to turn back&#039;: 52-year-old Indian climber dies during summit push on Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal
A view of the Kanchenjunga mountain along the Himalayan mountain range on the frontier between Nepal and Sikkim (FILE PHOTO: REUTERS)

KATHMANDU: An Indian climber died during a summit push on Mount Kanchenjunga, the world`s third-highest mountain, a hiking official said on Saturday.

The death is the third to be reported on Nepal Himalayas during the current climbing season which started in March.

Narayanan Iyer, 52, died around 8,200 metres (26,900 feet), above sea level while trying to reach the 8,586 metre (28,169 feet) peak on Thursday, said Nivesh Karki, an official of the hiking company that organised the expedition.

"Iyer`s guide advised him to turn back after he was feeling unwell but he refused," Karki said while confirming the death.

Last month a Greek climber and a Nepali Sherpa guide died on other peaks.

Mountain climbing is the main tourism activity and a key source of income as well as employment in Nepal, which has eight of the world`s 14 highest mountains including Mount Everest.

More than 900 foreign mountaineers have received permits to climb 26 Himalayan peaks in Nepal, including Mount Everest, during the current season ending in May.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mount KanchenjungaNepalHimalayas
Next
Story

Ukraine-Russia war: Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend in European Union's proposed sanction list

Must Watch

PT1M39S

Khabren Khatakhat: IAS's house raided, 18 crore cash recovered