PARIS SNOWFALL

Heavy Snowfall Causes Power Outage, Traffic Disruptions In France

|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 02:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
Heavy Snowfall Causes Power Outage, Traffic Disruptions In France (Representative image)

Paris: Around 170,000 households in France have lost electricity due to heavy snowfall brought by Storm Caetano, French Minister of Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher announced. 

Speaking at a press conference, Pannier-Runacher stated that over 1,400 workers have been deployed to repair the damaged power network. However, the number of affected households is expected to continue to rise amid the ongoing storm, which made landfall in France on Thursday morning, Xinhua news agency reported. 

The minister warned that snowfall would persist into Thursday night, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing point. She urged residents to exercise caution, particularly regarding the increased risk of black ice. 

The storm also caused significant disruptions. The French Civil Aviation Authority reported that heavy delays are expected at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport and instructed airlines to cancel 10 per cent of flights from the country's largest air hub due to the severe weather. 

The French national railway company SNCF also announced on social media that high-speed train services in France are either suspended or limited for safety reasons. 

Meanwhile, Meteo-France, the national meteorological agency, has issued an Orange alert, the second-highest warning level, for 56 of the 96 departments in metropolitan France, citing strong winds and heavy snowfall.

